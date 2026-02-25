President Donald Trump is planning to hold a meeting to revamp the Washington Dulles Airport after criticizing its design last year.

New Design

Trump will hold a meeting, where Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is also expected to be present, discussing plans to upgrade the airport, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing officials from the White House.

The airport, according to the report, is expected to unveil a new 435,000-square-foot (40,412-square-meter), 14-gate concourse later this year, which will serve United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) . According to data by the airport authority cited in the report, the Dulles Airport served 29 million passengers in 2025.

Authorities had earlier begun taking in proposals to redesign the airport, criticizing the odor of jet fuel in the terminals. The Transport Department had earlier said that Dulles was "no longer an airport suitable and grand enough" for the capital, the report said.

Renaming The Airport

Meanwhile, a bill has been introduced by Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC) on Monday, which seeks to rename Dulles Airport to the "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

The bill so far has eight other GOP leaders as cosponsors and was referred to the Subcommittee on Aviation by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

This isn't the first bill to rename an airport after Trump, as Florida lawmakers had also earlier pushed to unveil a proposal to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after him.

This comes as lawmakers also were renaming a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard as the “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard”, linking the Palm Beach International Airport to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

TSA Precheck Uncertainty

The DHS is currently experiencing a shutdown, which comes as lawmakers continue to demand changes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were involved in multiple fatal shootings.

