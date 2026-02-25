President Donald Trump used Tuesday night's record-length State of the Union address to press his economic agenda and defend military pressure on Iran, and the immediate political reaction split sharply along party lines, with Republicans hailing a comeback narrative and Democrats calling it divorced from everyday costs.

Warren, Schumer Rip Speech As Delusional

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted the president on X as he spoke, writing, "Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in our nation’s history." She also faulted Trump for not addressing child care and accused him of misleading Americans on prices and tariffs in a series of posts.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) framed the speech as detached from household realities, writing on X, "The State of the Union address revealed Donald Trump is in a State of Delusion," and accusing Trump of ignoring "higher costs, unaffordable housing, more chaos, and more corruption."

GOP Applauds ‘America Is Back’ Pitch

Republicans offered a near-mirror image. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) praised the address as "A compelling speech" and declared, "America is back," while arguing Democrats "took the bait every time." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he was "proud" of victories Trump cited, including "No Tax on Tips" and "Trump Accounts," and criticized Democrats for refusing to applaud.

Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, a Republican who chairs a House tax panel, said Trump's "America First agenda" had "restored American greatness both at home and abroad," and he pointed to the "Working Families Tax Cuts" as proof of "historic returns" for families.

Johnson Condemns Heckling, Threatens Gavel Action

