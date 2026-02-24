On Tuesday night, after more than an hour into his address, President Donald Trump addressed the intensifying tensions with Iran.

Trump Highlights ‘Operation Midnight Hammer'

The president touted "Operation Midnight Hammer," which he said destroyed the three largest uranium enrichment facilities — Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan — before pivoting to recent events, alleging that Iranian authorities killed 32,000 protesters last month.

Calling them "terrible people," he accused Iran of "starting all over again."

"They have already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the U.S.," Trump stated.

Trump Questions Iran Nuclear Vow As Elizabeth Warren Applauds

"We haven't heard those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon,'" Trump said of Iran's leaders, after which several Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), stood up and applauded.

Just hours before Trump's remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X and said, "Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon."

Previously, Vice President JD Vance said Iran has not agreed to Trump's key demands, particularly the requirement of zero uranium enrichment within its territory.

American negotiators are expected to hold additional last-ditch talks with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock/ miss.cabul

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.