President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9 PM E.T., amid tariff whiplash, Iran tensions that can jolt oil prices, and a stubborn affordability debate that still drives interest-rate expectations.

Tariff Pivot After Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court recently ruled Trump's emergency tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act illegal, forcing the administration to pivot. US Customs and Border Protection began collecting a temporary 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, while Trump has publicly pushed to raise it to 15%, but Reuters reported on Tuesday that the CBP needs a signed order to collect more.

The market is pricing in a refund fight. Companies have filed a growing wave of lawsuits seeking tariff refunds, and Reuters reported that traders have bid up "tariff refund claim" rights after the ruling, even though the court did not order refunds.

Oil Markets Watch Iran And Hormuz Risk

Inflation, Rates, And The Affordability Pitch

An Associated Press report on Tuesday claimed that Trump plans to emphasize the economy and ease voter concerns through his address. The latest US CPI showed prices up 2.4% over the 12 months ending January, while core CPI rose 2.5%, keeping attention on the path of rate cuts.

