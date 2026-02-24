Former Vice President Mike Pence praised a Supreme Court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's tariff policy, saying it reinforces constitutional limits and highlights divisions within the Republican Party.

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

On Monday, C-SPAN posted the remarks on X along with a clip of Pence speaking during an interview, where he "strongly and heartily" welcomed the ruling.

Pence said the decision affirms that authority over tariffs and taxation belongs to Congress under Article I of the Constitution.

He argued the ruling protects the separation of powers and provides relief to businesses and workers.

"I believe the Constitution is quite clear that when it comes to taxes and tariffs, those are originated in the Congress," Pence said, adding that tariffs imposed under broad executive authority raise concerns about overreach.

Pence also described divisions within the Republican Party, saying tensions exist between traditional conservatives and a populist wing that favors economic nationalism.

He reaffirmed support for continued U.S. assistance to Ukraine and backing for Israel, warning that isolationist policies could carry national security risks.

He criticized the expansion of tariffs and rising federal debt, arguing that limited-government principles have received less emphasis in recent party debates.

Tariff Battle Intensifies After Court Ruling Sparks Bipartisan Backlash

Last week, President Trump raised the global tariff rate to 15%, framing the move as a response to what he called an "anti-American" ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States.

He criticized the decision as "ridiculous" and vowed to pursue new tariff authority, even as polls showed most Americans supported the ruling and expressed concern over rising costs.

Lawmakers said the court reaffirmed congressional authority over trade after striking down Trump's earlier use of emergency powers.

Some GOP senators backed the ruling as a defense of constitutional limits, while others said Congress would challenge the tariff expansion.

Trump signaled he could raise tariffs further under separate trade provisions.

Democratic leaders intensified criticism, arguing that tariffs increased prices for households and demanding refunds for collected levies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) called the policy "madness" and a "farce," accusing Trump of overreach and estimating families paid about $1,701 annually because of the tariffs.

Other Democrats said the tariffs were illegal and urged repayment to consumers.

The dispute underscores a widening political and legal fight over executive trade authority, economic policy, and separation of powers as both parties prepare for continued battles over tariffs and trade enforcement.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Gino Santa Maria on Shutterstock.com



