On Monday, an online account that tracks pizza traffic near the Pentagon drew attention after reporting unusually high activity at a nearby Papa John’s — months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joked about manipulating such signals.

Unusual Pizza Traffic Near The Pentagon Raises Eyebrows

Pentagon Pizza Report posted multiple updates on X, noting that the Papa John’s closest to the Pentagon was experiencing "higher than usual" traffic for several hours, beginning early afternoon and continuing into the evening.

The account tracks Google Maps’ "popular times" data at pizzerias near major military installations, operating under the theory that spikes in late-day or late-night food orders may signal officials are working extended hours during unfolding geopolitical events.

At one point, the account wrote that two of the closest pizzerias to the Pentagon were reporting "above average traffic."

The ‘Pentagon Pizza' Theory Explained

The so-called "Pentagon Pizza" theory has been circulating online for the past couple of years, suggesting that food delivery patterns can serve as informal indicators of military activity.

The account last year pointed to elevated pizza traffic hours before news broke of Israel's June 12 strike on Iran, fueling speculation that military leaders were monitoring developments in real time.

There is no official confirmation that pizza orders correlate with defense operations.

Hegseth's Joke About Throwing Everybody Off

In October 2025, Hegseth acknowledged the account during an appearance on Fox News.

"I've thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off," Hegseth said. "Some Friday night, when you see a bunch of Domino's orders, it might just be me on an app."

Meanwhile, Papa John's shares gained 3.70% on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock/ PPandV