Top Democratic leaders criticized Donald Trump's tariffs after a court ruling deemed them unlawful, arguing they increased costs for Americans and demanding that collected levies be returned.

Court Strikes Down Tariffs, Democrats Demand Refunds

On Sunday, Democratic leaders escalated their criticism on social media. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) said tariffs are "hurting the American people".

He urged the president to "adhere to the Supreme Court and stop inflicting pain on our families, farmers, and small businesses."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said the tariffs raised costs for families and argued that Republicans want to reinstate them after they were struck down, adding that a better approach is to give money back to households.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's tariffs are "illegal" and that the money "must be returned."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) described the tariffs as causing Americans to pay higher prices and said Trump "stole your money" through the policy, calling for repayment.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the average household lost more than $1,000 due to the tariffs and stated the court found the policy unlawful, saying the president "owes you an apology – and a refund."

Republicans Split Over Tariff Fight After Court Ruling

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said the 15% global tariff is "unconstitutional," bad policy, and politically unpopular, arguing it would not last because most Americans oppose it.

Earlier, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the ruling reinforced Congress' role in trade policy.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called it a "defense of the republic." Trump indicated he could raise the tariff to 15% under a separate trade provision that allows temporary measures to address trade deficits.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

