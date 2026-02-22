Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) escalated his criticism of President Donald Trump's trade agenda, calling his tariff policy "madness" and labeling him a "fraud" after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down most of the administration's levies.

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Newsom Backlash

On Sunday, in a post on X sharing a clip of his CNN interview, Newsom wrote: "Donald Trump’s entire economic paradigm is mass deportations, tax cuts for billionaires, and tariffs. And he’s been exposed. He’s a fraud."

During the interview, Newsom criticized Trump's push for a 15% global tariff despite the court's ruling.

"What do you do? Well, what does anyone do? Are you going to move your factory from overseas and onshore with 150 days certainty, on a 15% tax or tariff?" Newsom said. "The whole thing is a farce."

He added, "It was 10% two days ago, maybe 20% tomorrow. I mean, this is madness."

Newsom said California was the first state to sue under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and argued the tariffs were illegal from the start.

"He needs to return that money, needs to refund that money with interest," he said, estimating families are paying about $1,701 per year. "They can do that electronically."

He also pointed to 1.4% quarterly GDP growth and 3% inflation, calling the administration "a wrecking ball presidency."

On Friday, Newsom posted on X, accusing President Trump of imposing "illegal" tariffs from the start and claiming they took money from working families.

He called for accountability, saying the administration should repay Americans.

Lawmakers Challenge Trump Tariff Order After Court Ruling

Several lawmakers said Congress would move to challenge the tariff order and expressed confidence it could be stopped.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said the levies "would be defeated," arguing that tariff authority belonged to Congress and that lawmakers would oppose the 10% global tariff, even if not with a veto-proof majority.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the ruling left "no room for doubt" about Congress' role in trade policy, while Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called it a "defense of our republic."

Trump signaled he could raise the tariff to 15% under a separate trade provision that allowed temporary measures to address trade deficits.

On the Democratic side, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the move, calling it misguided and arguing that Americans would bear the consequences of arbitrary policy decisions.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the Supreme Court ruling supported his view that Trump's tariff policy was illegal and unconstitutional, describing it as reckless and lacking proper authority.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com