The past week was a whirlwind of political news, with President Donald Trump making headlines on various fronts. From demanding the removal of a Netflix board member to announcing a tariff hike, the President’s actions have stirred conversations across the globe.

Here’s a quick rundown of the major political stories that unfolded.

Trump’s Call for Netflix To Fire Susan Rice

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, calling for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to fire board member Susan Rice. He described Rice as politically biased and accused her of threatening political retaliation through corporate influence. The demand comes in the wake of comments linked to political accountability, sparking accusations of partisan bias and renewed scrutiny over corporate influence in media.

Global Tariff Rate To Rise To 15%

Trump announced on Saturday that he is raising the worldwide tariff rate from 10% to 15%, effective immediately. The move, which Trump framed as a response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling he criticized as “anti-American,” comes as YouGov poll results show 60% of Americans backing the court’s decision.

Macron’s Response To Trump’s Leaked Texts

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Trump’s public sharing of private messages, stating that such actions reflect a troubling shift in American leadership and a breakdown in diplomatic respect. Macron’s comments came during an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani released on Thursday.

Trump Rescinds Rule Incentivizing EV Production

Trump’s Remarks On Cuba Amid Oil Blockade

Trump referred to Cuba as a “failed nation” amid an oil blockade that has disrupted daily life and raised humanitarian concerns. The President also revealed that the United States is in discussions with Cuba, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid.

