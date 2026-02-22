President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland in partnership with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, saying the move aims to address alleged gaps in medical care on the island.

Hospital Ship Plan Announced

On Saturday, Trump said on Truth Social that he and Landry are working together to send a "great hospital boat" to Greenland to treat residents he claimed are not being properly cared for.

He wrote that the vessel is "on the way," describing the effort as a humanitarian initiative.

Trump's post featured an image of the USNS Mercy, one of two U.S. Navy hospital ships, but did not provide details on timing, duration, or the reason for deployment. Greenland already offers free healthcare to residents.

The announcement came shortly after Denmark's Joint Arctic Command carried out a medical evacuation of a U.S. Navy sailor from a nuclear-powered submarine near Nuuk, Greenland, after the crew member required urgent medical attention and the vessel surfaced to facilitate the transfer, according to Reuters.

Landry responded on X, writing, "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!”

Greenland Sovereignty Push Fuels Political And Market Tensions

Earlier, Greenland's government rejected Trump's suggestion that the U.S. could gain sovereignty over territory hosting the Pituffik Space Base, calling any loss of sovereignty unacceptable and describing it as a "red line."

Investor Steve Eisman warned that Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland had become an economic risk, saying it unsettled markets amid escalating tariffs on European countries tied to pressure on Denmark.

He noted volatility in equities, rising Treasury yields and dollar fluctuations, while remaining skeptical that a temporary tariff pause tied to a "Greenland framework" would ease tensions long term.

Trump later reiterated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Greenland was a core national security interest, arguing that only the U.S. could defend it.

He rejected leasing options, insisted on full ownership, and framed the island as a strategic choke point central to missile defense and Western security, denying that the push was driven by mineral resources but emphasizing military positioning instead.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock