President Donald Trump is calling on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to remove board member Susan Rice after comments linked to political accountability sparked accusations of partisan bias and renewed scrutiny over corporate influence in media.

Trump Calls For Action After Controversial Remarks Surface

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to demand that Netflix fire Rice, describing her as politically biased and accusing her of threatening political retaliation through corporate influence.

He argued the company should act "immediately" or face consequences, questioning her role and compensation.

"Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences," Trump wrote, adding that she is a "political hack" with "no talent or skills."

He also asked, "How much is she being paid, and for what?"

Conservative influencer Laura Loomer claimed that Netflix board member Rice suggested corporations that supported Trump could face an "accountability agenda" if Democrats regain power, framing it as political retaliation and accusing Netflix of bias.

Loomer urged President Trump and regulators to block the merger.

Rice Warned Of Accountability For Trump-Supporting Firms

Rice argued during a podcast that corporations, media companies, law firms, and universities that supported Trump should not expect forgiveness from Democrats if political power shifts.

She said those entities made decisions based on short-term self-interest and warned that "it’s not going to end well for them."

She stated that businesses were anticipating potential electoral changes and might face scrutiny over their actions, noting that some were being advised to preserve documents and prepare for possible subpoenas.

Rice suggested accountability could follow if Democrats win future elections.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock