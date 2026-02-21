Republican lawmakers say President Donald Trump's new 10% global tariff will face congressional opposition after the Supreme Court ruled that trade authority rests with lawmakers, not the executive branch.

Supreme Court Limits Tariff Authority

On Friday, President Trump imposed a new 10% global tariff after the Supreme Court blocked his earlier attempt to rely on emergency powers to justify broad import taxes.

The high court ruled 6–3 that the administration improperly used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, reaffirming Congress's constitutional authority over taxes and trade policy.

On Saturday, Trump signaled he would increase the tariffs to 15%, the maximum allowed under a separate provision of the 1974 Trade Act that permits temporary tariffs to address large trade deficits.

He criticized the ruling and vowed to pursue other legal avenues to advance his trade agenda.

GOP Pushback On Tariffs

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told CNN in a Friday interview that Congress will move to challenge the tariff order and expressed confidence it can be stopped.

He said the levies "will be defeated."

"It may not have a veto-proof majority, but it will have a majority that will go against that 10 percent global tariff, so I think the president is making a mistake here," Bacon said, adding that tariff authority belongs to lawmakers.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the ruling leaves "no room for doubt" about Congress' role in trade policy, reported The Hill.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called it a “defense of our republic.”

Trump signaled he could raise the tariff to 15% under a separate trade provision allowing temporary measures to address trade deficits.

Democrats Criticize Trump Tariff Plan

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the move on X, calling it misguided and accusing Trump of making policy decisions arbitrarily while suggesting Americans would bear the consequences.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) stated that the Supreme Court's ruling supports his long-standing position that Trump's tariff policy is illegal and unconstitutional, calling it reckless and unsupported by proper authority.

