President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing from March 31 to April 2 for critical talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down key tariffs central to his trade strategy on Friday.

Supreme Court Blocks Key China Tariffs

The White House confirmed the trip shortly before the Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing 20% tariffs on Chinese exports, Reuters reported.

However, other levies on Chinese goods — including those enacted under Section 301 and Section 232 authorities — remain intact.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump said he plans to introduce a new 10% global tariff for 150 days.

Trade Truce And Strategic Tensions

The Beijing talks are expected to focus on extending a trade truce reached in October that paused further tariff escalation.

In recent months, Washington eased some duties on Chinese goods in exchange for steps from Beijing, including efforts to curb illicit fentanyl flows and ease export restrictions on critical minerals.

Taiwan, Soybeans And Supply Chains

Beyond tariffs, tensions remain over Taiwan and arms sales to the island, which China considers its territory. Xi earlier raised concerns about U.S. weapons transfers during a call with Trump.

Agricultural trade may also feature prominently, as China has signaled possible increases in soybean purchases — a key issue for U.S. farmers.

The visit marks Trump's first trip to China since 2017 and comes amid broader global trade friction sparked by his second-term tariff agenda.

