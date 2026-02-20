Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) reportedly plans to invest $65 million in 2026 to back state politicians who are supportive of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The initiative will kick off this week in Texas and Illinois and marks the company’s largest election-related expenditure to date, The New York Times reported earlier this week.

However, in light of potential regulatory threats to the AI industry, Meta is escalating its political involvement. The company’s goal is to counteract any legislation in states that could potentially obstruct AI development.

As part of this strategy, Meta has launched two new super political action committees (PACs), Forge the Future Project and Making Our Tomorrow, which will support Republicans and Democrats, respectively. These PACs join two others previously established by Meta, bringing the total initial budget to $65 million.

Forge the Future Project, led by Brian Baker, a GOP strategist, is gearing up to support pro-Republican legislators in Texas, home to Meta's three AI data centers. On the other hand, Making Our Tomorrow in Illinois concentrates on electing Democrats who advocate for their policy priorities.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Surge in Political Spending Amid AI Push

Earlier this month, Trump’s political fundraising reached $375 million, a significant amount that could potentially reshape the upcoming midterms and future elections.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock







