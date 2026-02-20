President Donald Trump has asserted that the Republican Party will remain undefeated for the next 50 years if they manage to pass certain voting measures.

During a speech in Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, Trump declared that the GOP’s triumph would be guaranteed if reforms such as abolishing mail-in ballots were adopted.

“We’ll never lose a race for 50 years. We won’t lose a race. We want voter ID. We want proof of citizenship, and we don’t want mail-in ballots,” the president said.

He reiterated that mail-in ballots should only be allowed for military, people ‘far away,’ ill or disabled.

Trump also accused Democrats of resisting the introduction of voter ID as “they wanna cheat.”

The proposal would compel voters to submit documentary evidence of U.S. citizenship and, in its revised form, require identification for mail-in ballots, either a photocopy of a state-issued ID or an affidavit listing the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Kristi Noem, Elon Musk Advocate Voter ID

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Trump’s sentiments, stating that her department would ensure “the right people” are voting in upcoming elections.

