Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) are set to compel a vote on their War Powers Resolution, requiring congressional approval for military action against Iran.

This move comes in response to reports of a potential U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, with a 90% likelihood, according to Trump officials cited by Khanna in his X post.

Bipartisan Push Mounts Against Unilateral Military Action

On Wednesday, Khanna and Massie announced their plans to force a vote on the bipartisan resolution, which would necessitate congressional authorization for any U.S. military action against Iran.

“Trump is positioning two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships & hundreds of fighter jets to prepare for a possible war with Iran. I first got into politics to end the Iraq War. I won't let Trump launch a disastrous war without Congress voting to stop it,” Khanna stated in one of a series of posts.

Massie, in his post, also emphasized the importance of a congressional vote on war, asserting that he will vote to put America first, which means voting against further war in the Middle East.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also weighed in, saying the majority of Americans do not support going to war. She added that Americans want affordable healthcare, good jobs, and world peace, according to her tweet.

Tensions Escalate as Strike Odds Climb

The potential for a U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Iran recently announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills, a move that has raised concerns for global shipping and U.S. defense contractors.

Meanwhile, the odds of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being removed from power have also increased on prediction markets.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump has hinted at potential action against Iran, causing a spike in strike odds.

