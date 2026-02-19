President Donald Trump's Department of Energy (DOE) has rescinded a rule that incentivized automakers to produce more EVs to comply with Fuel Economy norms.

The rescinded provision, called the "fuel content factor," allowed automakers to calculate fleetwide fuel economy by assigning higher-than-usual efficiency figures to electric vehicles, which then helped bring down the fleetwide fuel consumption figures, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The agency, according to the report, cited an appeals court decision back in September as the basis for following through on the decision to remove the provision.

The decision could further prove to be a headwind for EVs, which have already been affected by Trump's decision to roll back the 2009 Endangerment Finding by the EPA.

Photo curtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com