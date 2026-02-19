Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the enormous tax break of $7.8 billion that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its founder, Jeff Bezos, received last year under the new tax law implemented by President Donald Trump.

According to Warren’s post on X on Wednesday, the tax relief Amazon enjoyed in 2025 is equivalent to the median U.S. household income for 100,000 years, approximately $78,000.

The Senator’s post highlights her ongoing criticism of corporate tax breaks, emphasizing the need for a country that prioritizes people over corporations. She said Trump took the taxpayers’ money that should have been used to lower healthcare costs and handed it over to Bezos.

“Amazon and Jeff Bezos are getting the sweetest deal of all, thanks to Donald Trump,” Warren said.

Amazon Tax Bill Sparks Debate

Warren’s criticism comes as Amazon’s 10-K filing, earlier this month, showed that Republican tax cuts significantly reduced its tax bill from $9 billion in 2024 to $1.2 billion last year, even as profits rose.

The drop was largely driven by new depreciation breaks and expanded R&D incentives, Amazon later stated, referring to these elements as “changes by Congress.” The company also said that it invested an estimated $340 billion in the U.S. in 2025.

