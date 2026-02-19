Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, after he was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed 2024 martial law bid.

Martial Law Move Sparks Swift Political Backlash

The Seoul Central District Court found that Yoon mobilized military and police forces to surround the parliamentary compound and block lawmakers, actions it ruled were beyond constitutional authority.

The six-hour state of martial law was quickly overturned by lawmakers and sparked nationwide protests. Yoon was impeached 11 days later and removed from office in April last year.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, arguing Yoon's emergency decree aimed to paralyze the National Assembly and subvert the constitution.

Yoon had reportedly refused to appear in court for questioning last year.

Senior Officials Also Face Prison Time

Other senior officials have also been sentenced over the failed martial law bid. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison, while former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min received a seven-year sentence, and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to South Korean media reports, Yoon has maintained his innocence, arguing the martial law declaration was within his constitutional authority and was intended to “safeguard freedom and sovereignty.”

Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to face indictment while physically detained in January of last year. He was freed in March after a court voided his arrest warrant, but authorities took him back into custody in July on further charges tied to his failed martial law declaration.

