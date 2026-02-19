A critically ill two‑month‑old infant and his family were deported to Mexico by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite serious health concerns.

ICE Deports Sick Infant And Family, Leaving Them Stranded In Mexico

On Tuesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D‑Texas) disclosed in a series of posts on X that the infant, identified as Juan Nicolás, had been diagnosed with bronchitis.

"Juan has bronchitis—according to his mom—and at some point in the last several hours he was unresponsive," Castro wrote.

"Juan was still discharged from the hospital despite that around midnight today." He added that Juan's mother was told by an immigration judge she would be deported, though not when or where.

Later posts confirmed that Juan, his 16‑month‑old sister, his mother and his father were deported.

"Juan Nicolás, a two month old suffering from bronchitis who spent three weeks in the Dilley Trailer Prison, has been deported by ICE along with his mother," Castro wrote.

Castro later posted that Nicolás, his 16-month-old sister, and their parents were deported by ICE with only $190 from their commissary.

He called the action "heinous," saying, "To unnecessarily deport a sick baby and his entire family is heinous. My staff and I are in contact with Juan's family… and ensuring their safety."

Bronchitis is inflammation of the lung airways that causes coughing and mucus.

Acute bronchitis is usually short-term and often caused by infections, while chronic bronchitis lasts at least three months over consecutive years and makes breathing harder due to persistent inflammation and mucus buildup.

Lawmakers Condemn ICE Detention Of Children

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (D-Ill.) called ICE detention centers "inhumane and deadly" and urged the release of Nicolás, Steven, and all detainees through her Melt ICE Act.

Congressman Chuy García (D-Ill.) said Nicolás, a two-month-old, had spent half his life in the Dilley detention center while constantly sick, condemning the enforcement as child abuse and opposing further ICE funding.

Earlier, five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father returned home to Minnesota after a federal judge ordered their release from the Dilley facility in Texas, ending a high-profile case that had drawn national scrutiny.

