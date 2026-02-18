President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the first $36 billion in Japanese-funded infrastructure and industrial projects have been officially approved, marking the operational launch of a massive $550 billion investment pact.

Historic Economic Launch

The announcement, delivered via Truth Social, signals the beginning of a multi-year commitment from Tokyo to revitalize the American industrial base. "Japan is now officially, and financially, moving forward with the FIRST set of Investments under its $550 BILLION Dollar Commitment to invest in the United States of America," Trump wrote.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi praised the milestone, stating the initiatives embody a “mutual benefit” designed to enhance the “economic security” of both nations.

Strategic Energy, Mineral Projects

Power Of Tariffs

Trump credited his administration's trade policy for the massive capital inflow. "The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS," the President stated.

Under the memorandum of understanding, an investment committee chaired by Lutnick recommends projects, while Japan provides feasibility input. The agreement includes a unique profit-sharing structure where the U.S. will eventually retain 90% of generated cash flows after initial costs are recovered.

The launch comes just weeks before Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi is scheduled to visit the White House on March 19.

Blue Chips Gain As Tech Lags In 2026

As of Tuesday’s close, the Dow Jones index rose 2.38% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 was 0.22% lower and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 2.83% in 2026.

