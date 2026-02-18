Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) says he is the only member of Congress who avoids stock trading, rejects corporate PAC contributions, and maintains a fully public schedule.

Kelly Highlights Unique Transparency Practices

On Tuesday, Kelly posted on X while sharing a video clip highlighting his unique approach to transparency and accountability in Congress.

He wrote, "There's only 1 person in Congress who doesn't trade stocks, doesn't take corporate PAC money, and has a public schedule. That's me. And it should be the standard."

In the clip, he elaborated, "Out of 535 members of Congress in both the House and the Senate, there’s only one person. who doesn’t trade stocks, doesn’t take corporate pack money, and has a public schedule. And that’s me.

He added, "Those all seem like pretty basic things that are good for the integrity of our government. But they’re not required, and I’m trying to change that."

Kelly emphasized that his practices are designed to ensure Americans can trust their leaders.

"I do it because Americans deserve leaders they can trust are doing what’s best for our country. Not for big corporations or their own bank accounts," he said.

Kelly Challenges Censure And Demotion

Earlier this month, a federal judge expressed doubt about the Pentagon's attempt to punish Kelly for urging troops to refuse unlawful orders, hearing his lawsuit to block a censure and retirement demotion.

The dispute arose from a November video in which Kelly and other Democratic lawmakers encouraged service members to refuse illegal orders.

The Pentagon, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, argued retirees remain under military discipline, but the judge noted no precedent for such limits.

Kelly called the effort "unprecedented" and warned it could affect all retired service members.

After the hearing, he posted on X that the case defended not only his constitutional rights but those of millions of veterans and Americans.

Top Congress Stock Traders in 2025 Outperform S&P 500

In 2025, several members of Congress outperformed the S&P 500 through their stock trades, drawing attention from analysts and retail investors.

The S&P 500 gained 16.6%, while top lawmakers saw higher returns, with Republicans averaging 17.3% and Democrats 14.4%.

Leading the gains were Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) at +78.8%, Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.) at +70.8%, and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) at +67.9%.

The top list included two senators and seven representatives, with four Democrats and five Republicans.

Notably, none of the 2025 top performers were in the 2024 top 10. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ranked 28th with 20.1%, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ranked 38th with 11.7%.

