The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 10.1% during the first year of Donald Trump's second presidential term. Close allies of the president and other members of Congress have been actively buying Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETFs over the past year amid increasing expectations of new regulations and pro-crypto moves from Washington.

Congressman Buys Bitcoin Dip

After trading for six figures during part of 2025, Bitcoin fell in value in late 2025 and early 2026.

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Trump’s close ally and preferred candidate to win the Florida governor race, is among those buying the Bitcoin dip.

Donalds recently disclosed purchasing $1,000 to $15,000 in Bitcoin, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page. The transaction was made on Jan. 8.

Along with buying Bitcoin on Jan. 8, the congressman also disclosed selling several stocks in a filing.

This marks the politician’s second recent Bitcoin purchase, after he previously disclosed buying $50,000 to $100,000 in Bitcoin on Dec. 18.

The transactions were made at higher Bitcoin prices than current levels, suggesting Donalds has so far lost money on his crypto trades. Here are the prices at the time of purchase:

Dec. 18, 2025: $87,394.95 to $87,986.89

Jan. 8, 2026: $89,233.88 to $91.485.85

Today: $67,032.03

The recent purchases were made as Bitcoin's price was falling in late 2025 and early 2026, but also came ahead of a further downward move in February 2026.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention To Donalds

Donalds is also running for governor of Florida in the 2026 election with Trump's backing.

Beyond his political ties, his cryptocurrency trades draw attention because of his committee assignments. He serves on the Committee on Financial Services and on the Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee.

Other members of these committees have bought Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETFs over the past year, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

Congress is currently considering several pieces of cryptocurrency legislation, and committee members may have early insight into the progress and timing of potential approvals or delays.

