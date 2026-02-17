President Donald Trump celebrated Presidents' Day by touting a cooling economy and record-low crime, even as financial markets show a stark divide between blue-chip gains and a struggling tech sector.

Inflation Hits Eight-Month Low

In a social media post early Monday, Trump declared that “Prices and Inflation are Way Down,” a claim supported by the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 2.4% in January 2026, dropping from 2.7% in December. This reading came in below the economist’s expectations of 2.5%, marking the lowest inflation print since May 2025.

While the President celebrated the decline, the internal data shows a complex picture. Energy costs provided relief, with gasoline prices falling 3.2% over the month.

However, consumers are still feeling the pinch in other areas: airline fares surged by 6.5%, and shelter costs—a major driver of the monthly increase—rose another 0.2%.

The ‘Way Up’ Market Divide

The President also cheered the state of personal savings, stating, “The Stock Market, and your 401k's, are Way Up.”

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average supports this optimism with a 2.31% gain year-to-date, the broader market has faced a choppy start to 2026.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has struggled significantly, falling 2.97% so far this year, while the S&P 500 remains down 0.33%.

National Security And Safety Claims

Beyond the economy, Trump painted a picture of a nation in a historic “Golden Age” of safety.

He claimed that “Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS,” and asserted that the “Border is 100% Secure.”

Recent reports from the Council on Criminal Justice and AH Datalytics align with the crime narrative, showing a nearly 20% drop in homicides across major cities, with rates reaching levels not seen in over a century.

