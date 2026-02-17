President Donald Trump criticized prominent Democrats for what he called disrespectful behavior abroad while praising allies.

Trump Targets Democrats Abroad, Praises Allies

On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, praising allies and criticizing Democratic politicians abroad.

He praised U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying, "Marco was fantastic in Munich!"

At the same time, Trump sharply criticized Democratic politicians, writing that "AOC and Newscum were an embarrassment to our Nation. For one thing they shouldn't be talking badly about the U.S.A., especially on ‘foreign soil.' They made fools of themselves, and always will!"

He also targeted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, claiming she "merely showed her anger and Trump Derangement," a reference to what he portrays as her ongoing obsession with him.

Trump concluded the post by asserting that these politicians were "really bad representatives of our now very successful Country," framing himself as a defender of U.S. dignity and pride on the global stage.

Democratic Leaders Criticize Trump At Munich Security Conference

At the Munich Security Conference, several Democratic figures criticized President Trump.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) criticized Trump on X, saying that he and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) presented a new foreign policy vision for working people.

He claimed that Trump opposes it to protect his own overseas financial interests, benefiting the Trump family and elite.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also aimed at Trump on X, saying that while the Gaza conflict continues and civilians die, the former president is promoting alleged future real estate deals instead of working to address the crisis.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) urged European officials to build direct relationships with U.S. states, promoting California as a reliable partner and arguing that Trump would not define the country indefinitely.

He reassured allies that Trump was "temporary" and predicted midterm losses and legal constraints.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

