White House border czar Tom Homan said he was unsure what Kristi Noem meant when she spoke about ensuring "the right people" are voting and "electing the right leaders," as questions mount over the Department of Homeland Security's role in elections.

Homan Responds To ‘Right Leaders’ Question

On Sunday, during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Homan was asked about Noem's recent remarks suggesting DHS plays a role in safeguarding elections as part of its critical infrastructure mission.

"So, what does she mean when she says ‘electing the right leaders?’ That's not really immigration enforcement or DHS responsibility," anchor Jake Tapper asked.

"I don't know. That'd be a question for the secretary," Homan replied.

He added, "If I had to guess, probably that — you know — only those legally eligible to vote would vote. But I have not talked to the secretary about those statements. That'd be something she'd have to answer."

Noem Expands DHS Election Security Role

She argued that election systems fell under DHS's responsibility to protect "critical infrastructure."

Noem said the department had the authority to identify election "vulnerabilities" and implement "mitigation measures" to ensure contests were "run correctly."

She added that many people believed election integrity was among the most important issues, that officials needed to be proactive in ensuring eligible voters cast ballots, and that Americans could trust the results.

Schumer, Jeffries Criticize Noem On DHS Voting Role

In a CNN interview, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sharply criticized Noem for suggesting DHS has a role in overseeing elections.

Schumer called Noem's claim about ensuring "we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders" a "load of bull," citing the lack of evidence for widespread voter fraud in the U.S.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also criticized Noem's comment about ensuring "the right people voting," interpreting it as an attempt by extremists to influence the election and vowed that such efforts will not be allowed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com