Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has slammed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for failing to pay any federal income taxes in 2025.

Does That Seem Fair To You?

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Warren expressed her criticism of the Elon Musk-led EV giant. "Does that seem fair to you?" she said in the post, sharing an image that said that Tesla had paid "$0.00" in Federal income taxes last year.

Warren's claims are backed by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC. The organization, in a report released on January 29, said that the company "received over $1.1 billion in federal income tax breaks." The report cites financial data released by Tesla.

It also added that the EV giant paid "precisely zero" in current income taxes, adding that over three years, the company paid $48 million on a $12.58 billion U.S. income. While it does say that Tesla paid over $28 million in cash taxes to the government in 2025, it could be related to tax years before 2025.

Elon Musk Says He Broke The IRS System, California's Wealth Tax

Meanwhile, Musk had earlier claimed that the amount of taxes paid by him to the government, in a year’s time, “broke” the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) system because there were "too many digits."

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.09% to $417.44 at Market close on February 13.

