Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized President Donald Trump for policies he says prioritize fossil fuel profits over the planet's future, calling for an urgent transition to sustainable energy.

Trump Climate Rollbacks Draw Sanders' Fire

On Sunday, Sanders shared a New York Times story highlighting the Trump administration's rollback of federal powers to address climate change.

"Trump is selling out our kids' future so his fossil fuel billionaire friends can get even richer," Sanders wrote on X.

He added, "The science is clear. Climate change is an existential threat to the planet. We must transform our energy system away from fossil fuels and into sustainable energies."

Trump Climate Policies Roll Back The US Environmental Rules

Earlier, President Trump signed an executive order directing the military to buy electricity from coal-fired plants and allocated $175 million to upgrade six coal plants, while the Tennessee Valley Authority delayed closing two older plants.

The move boosted shares of major coal companies.

The administration also ended the 2009 "endangerment finding," removing EPA authority over vehicle emissions and halting the push for mandatory electric vehicles, benefiting Detroit automakers while cutting Tesla's regulatory credit revenue.

Trump misinterpreted Bill Gates' remarks on climate and poverty, prematurely claiming victory in the "War on the Climate Change Hoax," though Gates reaffirmed his commitment to climate and public health initiatives.

On his second-term inauguration day, Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, echoing his 2017 exit, while the Biden administration had rejoined the pact to reduce emissions by over 60% by 2035.

