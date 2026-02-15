Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Department of Homeland Security will work to ensure "the right people" are voting in upcoming elections, aligning with President Donald Trump's renewed push for nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of the midterms.

DHS Role In Election Security Debate

On Friday, speaking at a press conference in Arizona, Noem argued that election systems fall under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's responsibility to protect "critical infrastructure."

She said DHS has authority to identify election "vulnerabilities" and implement "mitigation measures" to ensure contests are "run correctly."

"I would say that many people believe that it may be one of the most important things that we need to make sure we trust is reliable and that when it gets to election day that we’ve been proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country through the days that we have knowing that people can trust it," Noem said.

Her comments quickly circulated online and prompted backlash from Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote on X that the remarks reflected "Trump's idea of democracy: leaders get to select their voters instead of the other way around."

The controversy comes as House Republicans advance the SAVE America Act, which would require a photo ID to vote in federal elections and proof of U.S. citizenship to register. The legislation faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.

Trump Threatens Voter ID Executive Order

Last week, Trump said he may pursue an executive order if Congress does not act.

"There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Noem rejected criticism of the proposal, calling opposition "baseless speculation from the radical left because they want illegal aliens to vote."

Democrats Slam SAVE Act As Voter Suppression Threat

Former President Barack Obama and several Democratic lawmakers criticized the Republican-backed SAVE Act, saying it would make voting harder for millions of Americans.

Obama warned the bill's proof-of-citizenship requirement would disenfranchise voters and urged Congress to reject it.

Lawmakers, including Don Beyer (D-Va.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), April McClain Delaney (D-Md.), Delia C. Ramirez (D-Ill.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), called the measure "voter suppression."

They highlighted that its strict ID requirements would disenfranchise millions, particularly women and those lacking multiple forms of identification. All said they voted against the bill.

