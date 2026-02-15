Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tangled with a Czech deputy prime minister at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, sharpening her long-running criticism of President Donald Trump's approach to Europe and the war in Ukraine.

Clash Over Trump, NATO And ‘Human Values'

According to a Fox News report, during a panel on the future of the West, Clinton accused Trump of having "betrayed human values," the NATO alliance and "the entirety of the West" while admiring Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unaccountable power," according to footage and local coverage of the event.

Arguments Meet Quick Pushback

At one point Macinka told her, "Can I finish my point? I'm sorry it makes you nervous," a remark Clinton dismissed while reiterating her concerns about Trump's record.

Clinton Extends Critique Online And Beyond Munich

After the panel, Clinton took the argument online. In a post about the conference, she wrote, "I believe the attempt to force Ukraine to agree to a capitulation agreement with Putin is a disgrace. The efforts that Putin and Trump are making to profit from the suffering and deaths of the Ukrainian people are a historic mistake and a corruption of the highest order."

Her latest comments build on earlier criticism. In late 2025, Clinton accused the Trump administration of "selling out" Ukraine and US interests to Russia so Trump's family and allies could benefit from a proposed peace plan.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com