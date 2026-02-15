On Sunday, Iran signaled it is willing to trade nuclear constraints for sanctions relief while trying to package any new U.S. agreement around fast-moving commercial upside for both countries, ahead of a second round of discussions between Tehran and Washington. The push comes as Abbas Araqchi has said Iran sees the nuclear dossier as a tool used to squeeze the country economically, even as Iranian officials keep missile development outside the bargaining space in missile stance reaffirmed.

Reuters reports that Iranian officials are framing the talks as a chance to build a deal that is not only about nuclear limits, but also about tangible economic gains that could make an agreement harder to unwind. That approach is being laid out days before a follow-on meeting, after negotiations restarted earlier this month to try to prevent another military escalation.

How Irans Economic Incentives Could Shift Diplomacy

Iran's economic diplomacy team is pitching a menu of projects it says could deliver quick returns for the U.S., including shared oil and gas development, joint fields, mining ventures, and potential aircraft purchases. Hamid Ghanbari argued that a durable arrangement requires Washington to see direct benefit, and he pointed to the 2015 accord as falling short on that front.

The economic framing also fits Araqchi's earlier contention that the nuclear issue has repeatedly been used to justify pressure on Iran, making sanctions removal central to Tehran's strategy. In that telling, commercial cooperation is not a side benefit but part of the mechanism Iran believes could lock in a new understanding.

What's At Stake In U.S.-Iran Negotiations?

As reported by Reuters, the next diplomatic steps include a Tuesday meeting in Geneva involving U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which a senior Iranian official confirmed on Sunday after an earlier Reuters report citing a source.

Pressure points extend beyond the negotiating rooms, including military positioning and energy flows. Reuters also reported U.S. preparations for the possibility of a prolonged military campaign if diplomacy fails, and noted that Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting earlier this week to work to cut Iran's oil shipments to China, which accounts for more than 80% of Iran's crude exports.

Tehran’s Diplomatic Shift Signals New Negotiation Era

The Unyielding Stance On Missile Development

Even as Tehran offers economic sweeteners and nuclear concessions tied to sanctions relief, Iranian officials have drawn a firm boundary around missiles. On Wednesday, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said the missile program is not up for negotiation, reinforcing a separation between the nuclear file and weapons development.

That position has been voiced publicly by Ali Shamkhani, who said, "The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable." The insistence on keeping missiles out of scope complicates Washington's long-running goal of broadening any nuclear arrangement to include Iran's missile capabilities.