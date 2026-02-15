On Sunday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas used the Munich Security Conference to dismiss the idea that the continent is sliding toward "civilizational erasure," a claim she tied to a U.S. national security strategy released in December. Her remarks landed as Marco Rubio pressed Europe to consider closer U.S.-Europe coordination that would track President Donald Trump's priorities, including tougher border enforcement and a narrower definition of sovereignty.

Associated Press reports Kallas took aim at the strategy's depiction of Europe as weakened by immigration, low birth rates, and what it described as pressure on speech and political opposition. In her speech, she told delegates, "Contrary to what some may say, woke, decadent Europe is not facing civilizational erasure."

Europe’s Resilience Against Misguided Claims

Kallas argued the criticism misses why the bloc still attracts interest beyond its own neighborhood, pointing to conversations she said she had during a trip to Canada last year about possible EU membership interest. She also said she rejects what she called "European-bashing."

Rubio, speaking in Munich, framed Washington's pitch as cooperation with conditions, saying the U.S. would rather act with Europe but would still move on its own if necessary. He also connected the two sides through what he described as shared missteps, including heavy reliance on globalization and larger social spending commitments.

According to the news outlet, Kallas said Rubio's appearance mattered because it reinforced that the U.S. and Europe remain linked, even if disagreements persist. She told the conference, "It is also clear that we don't see eye to eye on all the issues and this will remain the case as well, but I think we can work from there."

Can U.S.-Europe Coordination Survive Policy Disputes?

Rubio paired his softer delivery with a message that the Trump administration still intends to rework parts of the trans-Atlantic relationship, keeping firm lines on migration, trade, and climate. He also advocated reshaping international bodies through reforms rather than tearing them down.

European leaders at the gathering signaled they won't trade away core approaches on speech, climate policy, and free trade, as reported by the outlet. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Europe has a responsibility to protect its democratic and multicultural societies, demonstrating that individuals from varied backgrounds can live together in harmony and that this vision remains consistent with the current era.

Rubio described the administration's posture as direct by design, tying it to worries about Europe's trajectory and what he called shared risks. He also urged stronger border enforcement and cast national sovereignty as a stabilizing force.

How Human Rights Drive European Prosperity

Kallas pushed back by linking Europe's identity to rights and living standards, saying, "We are, you know, pushing humanity forward, trying to defend human rights and all this, which is actually bringing also prosperity for people." She added, "So that's why it's very hard for me to believe these accusations."

Rubio recently said the United States has no intention of ending the transatlantic partnership, stressing that such an outcome is neither desired nor intended. He told attendees that while America is geographically rooted in the Western Hemisphere, its historical and cultural ties remain deeply connected to Europe.

He also argued the West should rebuild security arrangements and update global institutions while preparing to confront threats without relying only on diplomacy.

EU’s Strategic Response to US Tariff Threats

As reported, this tool was adopted in 2023 and would require backing from a qualified majority of member states for deployment, reflecting the bloc’s intent to stand firm against U.S. pressure while navigating complex trans-Atlantic relations. This ongoing tension underscores the challenges that U.S.-Europe coordination faces amidst divergent policy priorities.