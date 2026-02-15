On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) used the Munich Security Conference to press European officials to keep building direct working relationships with U.S. states, pitching California as a reliable counterpart while he argued that President Donald Trump will not define the U.S. forever. The push follows Newsom's much sharper Davos posture, where he blasted what he saw as European appeasement and mocked leaders for "rolling over" while urging them to grow a spine.

Newsom, who is leading many early polls for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, framed the subnational pitch as a way to keep commerce and policy coordination steady even if Washington becomes unpredictable, pointing to California as a partner that can keep commitments. Last month at Davos, he argued the usual playbook fails with Trump, describing him as "unmoored" and saying he operates by "the law of the jungle."

That earlier trip to Switzerland featured a deliberately confrontational message aimed at Europe's capitals, including Newsom's "knee pads" metaphor for leaders he said were caving.

Why Newsoms Message Resonates Globally

At Munich, Newsom argued that Europe's internal unity has tightened under Trump-era uncertainty, calling it "Maybe that is the one contribution of Donald Trump," according to Fortune. He cast his appeal as a defense of democratic norms, contrasting "the rule of law" with "the rule of Don," and warning against an "imperial presidency."

The contrast with Davos is less about tone than tactic: Newsom's blunt critique of "pathetic" deference to Trump set up his case that states can serve as an anchor when traditional diplomacy stalls. He also warned in Switzerland that what he described as Trump's willingness to use military force and aggressive domestic law enforcement should make overseas appeasement look even riskier.

Is Trump’s Impact Really ‘Temporary’?

Newsom's "temporary" argument at Munich leaned on electoral math and court fights, including his view that Trump's tariff authority could be narrowed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as reported by Fortune. He also said Trump-style politics should not be confused with lasting U.S. values.

In Davos, Newsom tied the stakes to economic fallout, writing that Trump was heading there "to brag about wrecking the American economy." He also described Trump as "This guy's a wrecking ball," adding, "This is code red."

Munich also put Newsom in the slipstream of Washington's own messaging at the conference, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks earlier Saturday. Rubio argued "The alliance has to change," while also criticizing Europe for drifting from shared Western values.

Newsom said he could agree with Rubio depending on what Rubio meant, telling the audience: "If Rubio was referencing popular sovereignty and the rule of law, I align with his remarks." He added, "If it's about an imperialism and an imperial presidency, I don't necessarily."

Trump’s Legacy Fuels Global Political Realignment

This historical perspective underscores Newsom’s recent calls for Europe to strengthen ties with U.S. states as a hedge against federal unpredictability, suggesting that Trump’s influence has profound implications for both domestic and international politics.

The Growing Divide Between U.S. And Europe

Beyond Newsom and Rubio, Davos offered its own snapshot of the widening gap, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning Europe would not be pushed around by "bullies" and cautioning that giving in on tariffs could lead to "vassalization."

Newsom's through-line across both venues is that Europe should not wait for Washington to settle before acting, and that deals with states can keep cooperation moving even as federal politics lurch. As Fortune noted from Munich, he urged leaders to lean into those state-level relationships during what he described as a period of "instability" in the U.S.