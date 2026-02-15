On Saturday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she plans to push back against what she described as President Donald Trump's efforts to shape election administration ahead of November's midterms, pointing to the House-passed SAVE Act and the administration's posture around voting oversight. Her vow comes as she has also been blasting GOP floor strategy and urging voters to punish it at the ballot box, including in take a lesson comments about counting votes before advancing legislation.

According to a report by The Hill, Pelosi raised alarms after an FBI operation at an election office in Georgia, framing it as part of a broader climate of unease about the midterms. Speaking on MSNow from the Munich Security Conference, she called domestic intelligence monitoring around elections "absolutely not to be allowed."

Election Integrity Under Threat: Pelosi’s Warning

Pelosi also singled out Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, saying it was improper for Gabbard to be "looking into elections," adding, "It's not lawful. It's not right." She said such actions appear not to trouble Trump.

In the same dispute over process and power, Pelosi has been arguing Republicans should not bring measures up for votes without the numbers to pass them, calling it a basic failure of governance. In a Wednesday post on X, she wrote, "Republicans still need to take a lesson in mathematics: do not bring a bill to the House Floor unless you can pass it," and added, "Vote them out!"

Pelosi’s Strategic Endorsement Amidst Election Integrity Push

Pelosi’s endorsement of Schlossberg highlights her ongoing commitment to Democratic leadership as she faces challenges from Trump, who has threatened unilateral actions regarding voting regulations. This political landscape sets the stage for significant confrontations in upcoming elections, echoing Pelosi’s assertion that Republicans need to take a lesson in governance.

How Trump's Actions Could Impact Midterms

Pelosi said she intends to counteract the administration through court challenges, on-the-ground legal support, and legislation, saying, "We don't agonize, we organize, and we have litigation." She tied that approach to the SAVE Act, a House-approved measure that would require proof of citizenship for voting and faces a difficult path in the Senate.

Trump has threatened to act unilaterally if the SAVE Act bogs down, floating an executive order to require voter identification. As reported by Thehill, he has also suggested expanding federal authority over state-run elections and vote tabulation, an idea that has met resistance from lawmakers in both parties as well as local officials and the public.

Pelosi also warned about immigration enforcement being used in ways that could chill voting, criticizing a push of immigration personnel into Democratic-led states and raising the prospect of federal forces showing up around elections.

The Legislative Math: A Lesson For Republicans

Pelosi's argument is that discipline inside the chamber is part of defending institutions outside it, from election administration to basic service delivery. In a video accompanying her X post, she described lawmakers being kept on the floor as Republicans tried to persuade members to switch sides, calling the bill at issue "a stinking lousy bill" and later "horrible it is for working families."

She contrasted that with her own leadership style, saying, "We always won because we knew what we build consensusand have your votes," framing vote-counting as a prerequisite to legislating.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, for his part, said the healthcare measure "puts patients first," while House Democrats argued Republicans failed to cut consumer costs during 291 days of unified control and instead prioritized benefits for wealthy Americans.