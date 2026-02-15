Another week, another set of intriguing stories. Here’s a quick round-up of the top political stories that made headlines over the week.

Elizabeth Warren Accuses Trump, Musk Of Undermining CFPB

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has accused President Donald Trump and Elon Musk of trying to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has reportedly cost American families billions of dollars. The allegations were made in a video and a post shared by Warren on Wednesday.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Tariffs Could Cost Households $1,300 A Year

President Donald Trump recently took credit for the Dow Jones hitting the 50,000 mark, attributing the historic milestone to his administration’s aggressive trade policies. However, a new report suggests that these tariffs could cost households an additional $1,300 a year.

Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Is Powering The GOP Once Again

Billionaire Elon Musk is once again throwing his financial weight behind Republicans, reversing an earlier pullback ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. After announcing in 2025 that he planned to pull back from political spending, Musk has reemerged as a major Republican donor.

Read the full article here.

Elizabeth Warren Says ‘The Trump Administration Censored This Report’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has accused the Donald Trump administration of deliberately censoring a legally required federal report on student loans to obscure growing borrower hardships and complaints.

Read the full article here.

Garry Kasparov Says Trump Has Worked ‘Hand In Glove’ With Russia

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov criticized President Donald Trump, claiming his administration deliberately acted in ways that aided Russia’s strategy against Ukraine.

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.