The U.S. Department of Justice submitted its Section 3 report to Congress on Saturday, as mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The report includes a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in released materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Report Details Record Categories, Redactions

The six-page document from the Office of the Deputy Attorney General outlines nine categories of released records, including flight logs, communications, detention documentation and immunity agreements.

The DOJ redacted victims’ personal information, child sexual abuse materials and materials protected by deliberative-process, work-product and attorney-client privileges, as permitted under Section 2(c) of the Act.

The report stated the department consulted with the victim’s counsel and the victims directly on redactions to prevent an invasion of personal privacy.

The Trump administration has come under immense scrutiny for the way it handled the investigation into Epstein’s crimes.

Critics have claimed that the administration has not been open and honest in the batches of documents made public.

List Includes Deceased Figures, Business Leaders

The list contains hundreds of names appearing in files in “a wide variety of contexts,” according to the report.

Rep. Ro Khanna called the list “absurd,” citing the inclusion of Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, alongside Larry Nassar, who was imprisoned for sexual abuse and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned.

Earlier this week, Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie forced the DOJ to disclose the identities of six individuals, learning details to hold the Epstein class accountable.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche countered that Khanna and Massie forced the unmasking of “completely random people selected years ago for an FBI lineup” who have nothing to do with Epstein or Maxwell.

