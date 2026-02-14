Donald Trump has lashed out at comedian Bill Maher, calling their White House dinner a “total waste of time.”

Trump Attacks Maher on Truth Social Following Criticism

Trump took to his Truth Social account to express his disappointment with Maher’s recent criticism of his administration. The U.S. president, who had previously called Maher "a nice guy," referred to him Saturday as "a j**k" and "very boring, ANTI TRUMP."

Trump also shared details of their dinner, claiming that Maher was “extremely nervous” and had “ZERO confidence in himself.”

He further alleged that the renowned television host and political commentator requested to return to the White House to attend the Christmas party but did not go. Trump concluded by accusing Maher of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Maher’s Evolving Stance on Trump

Maher, a long-time Trump critic, had previously described Trump as “gracious and measured” during their meeting last year.

The comedian has continued to criticize the president, even calling the White House “f—ing hypocrites” for a since-deleted video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

In 2023, Bill Maher predicted that Trump could win the presidency despite facing multiple prosecutions.

Trump’s Contentious Relationship With Entertainment Industry

Trump’s relationship with the entertainment industry has been a subject of interest.

The U.S. president has publicly criticized multiple late-night hosts, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, calling for their firing and describing their shows as ratings disasters.

Recently, President Donald Trump faced backlash after criticizing filmmaker Rob Reiner following his death, also accusing him of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Photo: Shutterstock

