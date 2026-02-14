Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will skip next week's India AI Impact Summit, surprising industry observers and policymakers.

The event aims to showcase India's growing ambitions in artificial intelligence and global technology leadership, reports Reuters.

Huang had planned media engagements in New Delhi before the summit's opening ceremony, led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nvidia's India communications agency, MSL, confirmed the cancellation citing "unforeseen circumstances," without providing additional context, per a report by local media National Herald.

Global Leaders Still Expected

Organizers continue preparations for the Feb. 16-20 gathering, which will host executives, ministers, and researchers from dozens of nations. Leaders including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei remain scheduled to attend discussions across policy and industry panels, National Herald adds.

Huang plays a central role in the AI ecosystem because Nvidia chips power many advanced training workloads worldwide.

His decision to stay away removes a high-profile voice from conversations shaping infrastructure, policy direction, and investment priorities.

The summit aims to position India as a serious contender in the evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

Officials plan sessions focused on compute infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, talent development, and public-private collaboration strategies.