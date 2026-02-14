The U.S. military is reportedly making preparations for potential weeks-long operations against Iran should President Donald Trump authorize a strike.

This signals the possibility of a conflict more severe than prior confrontations between the two nations.

The preparations go beyond a limited strike and could involve sustained combat operations — a scenario that would mark a significant escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two officials.

The Pentagon is reportedly deploying an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with thousands of troops, fighter aircraft, and guided-missile destroyers capable of both offensive and defensive operations.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the publication that Trump has "all options on the table" regarding Iran and will decide based on national security interests.

Nuclear Talks Continue In Oman

The military preparations come as U.S. and Iranian officials pursued indirect nuclear negotiations in Oman earlier this month.

The talks were described by Trump as "very good," though he warned that failure to reach an agreement could carry "very steep" consequences.

On Friday, it was also reported that two distinct rounds of diplomatic talks are scheduled to be held in Geneva on Tuesday.

