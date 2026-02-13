On Friday, President Donald Trump said he is prepared to issue an executive order requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID for federal elections if the Senate does not pass the SAVE Act following its narrow approval in the House.

Trump Signals Executive Action On Voter ID

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!"

He added that Americans are demanding proof of citizenship and limits on mail-in voting, except for members of the military and those facing disability, illness or travel constraints.

About 30 minutes later, Trump followed up with a second post suggesting he could act unilaterally if the legislation stalls.

"This is an issue that must be fought and must be fought, NOW!" he wrote, arguing that legal avenues exist to address what he called a "scam" if Congress fails to advance the bill.

SAVE Act Faces Uncertain Path In Senate

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE Act, passed the House on Wednesday in a 218-213 vote.

The measure would require voters to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and in its latest version, mandate identification for mail-in ballots, including a photocopy of a state-issued ID or an affidavit with the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Its future in the Senate remains unclear. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), is the only Democrat to indicate support. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has opposed the bill.

Former President Barack Obama said the GOP-supported SAVE Act would create new barriers for millions of voters. Elon Musk has warned that democracy could be in jeopardy if Congress fails to strengthen proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration.

