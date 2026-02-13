Document Mysteriously Pulled, Release Pushed To Next Week

The defense department did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The decision to add these prominent Chinese companies to the list is likely to reignite tensions between the United States and China ahead of the April summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The "Chinese Military Companies" list, also known as the 1260H list, is mandated by Congress. It includes companies with alleged connections to the Chinese military or involvement in China's military civil fusion program, which requires them to share technology with the Chinese military.

Although being placed on the list does not carry immediate legal consequences for most companies, it does create reputational risk. It indicates the possibility of future punitive measures by the United States.

Alibaba Faces Military Designation After Intelligence Warnings

The addition of Alibaba and BYD to the list, amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, could further escalate tensions ahead of the Trump-Xi summit in April.

Alibaba was added to the list three months after US intelligence agencies expressed concerns that the e-commerce giant could pose a threat to national security.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) previously labeled Alibaba a ‘Chinese military company’ amid congressional scrutiny over chip sales.

World’s Largest EV Maker Added Amid Legal Battle

BYD's recent advances in battery technology have also strengthened its position in the electric vehicle market.

The EV maker recently sued the Trump administration over 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.