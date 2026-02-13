Two separate rounds of diplomatic negotiations are reportedly set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday.

US Diplomatic Delegation Heads To Geneva

The U.S. is pushing for progress on both Iran's nuclear program and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Reuters, citing sources.

A U.S. delegation will include Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Omani representatives will attend the session and serve as intermediaries in the U.S.-Iran discussions, the report added.

Morning Session Focuses On Iran

In the morning, the U.S. delegation will meet with Iranian officials.

The talks mark a continuation of indirect nuclear negotiations held earlier this month in Oman.

At the time, President Donald Trump described the discussions as "very good," adding that while the U.S. is not rushing, failure to reach an agreement could carry "very steep" consequences.

Afternoon Trilateral Talks Aim To End Ukraine War

Following the Iran meeting, Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to participate in trilateral talks with Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon.

The discussions aim to resolve the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine, with a U.S.-backed June deadline to reach a deal.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated that U.S. pressure may increase if the deadline is missed.

Israel Keeps A Close Eye On US-Iran Talks

Earlier this week, Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Israeli officials reportedly fear that any U.S.-Iran agreement could sideline Israel's core security concerns.

