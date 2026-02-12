Congressional stock trading has drawn intense scrutiny in recent years, with investors watching not just what lawmakers buy, but when they buy it, how long they hold it, and whether their committee roles create potential conflicts.

A newly disclosed trade adds to that spotlight: one congressman bought and sold the same stock within just 10 days.

Congressman Buys And Sells Microsoft Stock

Congressman John McGuire (R‑Va.) has kicked off his 2026 disclosures with a fresh batch of stock trades — his first reported transactions of the year. The transactions follow a minimal trading history in 2025, his first year in Congress, which can be tracked on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The new disclosure, shared by UnusualWhales, shows the following transactions:

Buying Big Tech stocks — especially the Magnificent Seven — is nothing new for members of Congress. But flipping Microsoft in under two weeks stands out as both unusual and questionable.

Benzinga reached out to Congressman McGuire for comment, but no response was received by publishing time.

His disclosure shows the trades were made by a spouse through an IRA, meaning he may not have been directly involved or even aware of the timing or the transactions themselves.

McGuire sits on the House Armed Services Committee and its Cyber, Information Technology and Innovation Subcommittee — roles that could give him insight into government contracts involving Microsoft.

Microsoft traded between $438.68 and $452.69 on Jan. 21, the day of the purchase. By Jan. 30, when the sale occurred, the stock ranged from $426.45 to $439.60, leaving little room for a gain.

With a maximum disclosed trade size of $15,000, the position would have amounted to roughly 33–34 shares. Selling those shares nine days later would have returned between $14,132.55 and $15,029.92.

That puts the potential outcome anywhere from a $867.45 loss to a $29.92 gain — a swing of –5.8% to +0.2% depending on the exact timing.

While the trade likely lost money, the sale did come shortly after earnings and before the stock slid further. Microsoft now trades at $402.43, meaning the exit happened ahead of a deeper drop.

McGuire's Trading History

McGuire joined congress in 2025 and has made minimal stock trades since taking office. Here are the congressman's previous 2025 trades, all disclosed at the $1,000 to $15,000 trading amount range.

Benzinga previously flagged the timing of the UnitedHealth Group stock transaction, which came before quarterly financial results and a further share collapse for the health insurance company.

The purchase drew attention because McGuire serves on the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, a unit of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

While investors often focus on lawmakers' winning trades, McGuire's recent activity may end up illustrating the opposite.

