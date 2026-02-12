The U.S. and China are reportedly expected to extend their trade truce by up to a year during a potential April summit in Beijing between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The extension would focus on short-term economic gains, including new Chinese purchase commitments, as Trump seeks tangible wins ahead of the November midterm elections, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

While no U.S. CEOs have been invited to join the delegation, the Trump administration wants to avoid appearing to promote American investment in China. However, potential auto and energy deals could emerge, with the recent TikTok agreement seen as a possible template for broader industry arrangements, according to the report.

The exact timing of the meeting is still being discussed, with Beijing considering the timeframe around the April 5 Ching Ming festival in its scheduling.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Bessent Advances US-China Trade Agenda

Trump Hints At Xi’s White House Visit

The two leaders had met in October at the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea, wherein discussions revolved around fentanyl tariffs, U.S. soybean purchases, rare earth, and overall Chinese exports.

Image via Shutterstock