After more than eight decades of tracking how Americans rate their presidents, Gallup is ending its presidential approval polling.

Gallup Shifts Focus Away From Political Figures

On Wednesday, Gallup confirmed to The Hill that it will no longer publish approval or favorability ratings of individual political leaders.

This marked the end of a survey series that began in the 1930s and became a staple of U.S. political coverage.

A Gallup spokesperson said the organization remains focused on conducting rigorous, long-term research that examines the issues and conditions affecting people's daily lives.

The company added that its work will continue through projects such as the Gallup Poll Social Series, the Gallup World Poll and other U.S. and global research initiatives.

When asked whether the White House or the Donald Trump administration weighed in before the decision, the spokesperson said the change is "a strategic shift," driven entirely by Gallup's own research objectives and priorities.

Trump's Approval Ratings Among The Lowest Recorded

Gallup's presidential approval rating has long served as one of the most closely watched indicators of public sentiment toward a sitting president.

President Trump's rating peaked at 47% last February and fell below 37% in Gallup's final survey in December, placing him among the lowest recorded since the firm began tracking the metric.

Historically, former President John F. Kennedy averaged 71% approval, while Dwight D. Eisenhower averaged 61%. Harry Truman averaged 45% and former President Joe Biden averaged 42% during his term.

