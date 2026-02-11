An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday that Tehran's missile program is non-negotiable, as Iran and the U.S. move toward possible talks aimed at averting conflict.

The remarks come amid indirect U.S.-Iranian diplomatic contacts in Oman and an expanded U.S. naval presence in the region that Iran views as a threat.

Washington has long aimed to extend negotiations on Iran’s nuclear capabilities to address its missile program as well. However, Iran has consistently refused to link its missile capabilities to other negotiation points, such as its nuclear program.

Reuters reports that Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran’s Defense Council, speaking during a march commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized, “The Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities are non-negotiable.”

As reported by the outlet, Iran remains open to discussing curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions, but it firmly separates this issue from its missile development.

Netanyau And Trump Meet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump met at the White House on Wednesday for a private three-hour session.

The high-level meeting came as Trump considers sending a "second armada" to the Persian Gulf, with reports suggesting Netanyahu is worried Trump could strike an agreement that sidelines Israel's core security concerns.

As Reuters noted, Iran's hardline position on its missile program could hinder a wider agreement on nuclear and missile issues and remain a key sticking point in negotiations.

Photo: Shutterstock