The Canadian government is expected to announce certifications for General Dynamics Corp-backed (NYSE:GD) Gulfstream aircraft amid President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Bryan Bedford Says Canada Will Announce Certifications

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he expects Transport Canada — the country's transportation body — to announce the "Gulfstream certifications that have been delayed for years." He also mentioned that the issues with Canada were "resolved."

An aircraft certification implies that a country’s transport regulator has inspected the aircraft and that it has gone through a rigorous testing process to ensure that it meets the safety standards outlined by bodies like the FAA.

Trump's Bridge, Tariff Threats

The comments come as Trump threatened to block a key bridge connecting Michigan with the Canadian Province of Ontario if Canada did not engage in trade negotiations with the administration. He also accused Canada of treating the U.S. unjustly.

Trump had also threatened to impose tariffs on Canada if the Mark Carney-led administration did not certify U.S.-made Gulfstream jets, while announcing that he was revoking certifications for all Canadian-made aircraft in the U.S.

Canada's China Deal

Photo courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com