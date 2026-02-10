Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the Donald Trump administration of deliberately censoring a legally required federal report on student loans to obscure growing borrower hardships and complaints.

Student Loan Report Censored, Rising Defaults Hidden

On Monday, Warren posted on X while sharing a video of herself discussing the report.

She wrote, "The Trump administration censored this report. Why? They don't want you to know just how much of a mess they've made with student loans."

In the video, Warren said, "The Trump administration doesn’t want you to see this report. Why? It’s a report on the state of student loans under Donald Trump. And here’s the thing, the report is mandatory by law, so it had to be released."

She added, "So here's what the Trump administration did. They scrubbed it ahead of the release date. They deleted 15 pages of the report. You have to ask, what are they trying to hide ?"

Warren highlighted several issues she said the report revealed: a rise in borrowers in default, nearly 25,000 complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year, and private lenders refusing to cancel debt even when the Department of Education deemed borrowers were defrauded.

"It is a mess," she said. "But that's what happens when you try to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Education. And burying this report isn't going to change the reality of what it means for people."

Trump Student Loan Changes And PSLF Lawsuits

Last year, the Trump administration proposed changes that could have returned millions of borrowers to repayment after the Biden-era pause.

A joint settlement with Missouri could have ended the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which had enrolled over 7.6 million borrowers and was projected to cost taxpayers more than $342 billion over ten years.

Two lawsuits were filed by Democrat-led states challenging a new Education Department regulation narrowing eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Plaintiffs argued the rule violated free-speech protections and targeted organizations at odds with the administration.

The regulation excluded employers deemed to have a "substantial illegal purpose," with the department describing the move as a safeguard against misuse of taxpayer funds.

The Education Department and CPFB did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com