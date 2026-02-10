Conservative voices clashed over the Super Bowl halftime show, with President Donald Trump and some Republicans criticizing the Spanish-language performance while others defended it.

Trump Calls Halftime Show One Of The Worst Ever

On Sunday, Trump called the Super Bowl halftime show "absolutely terrible" and "an affront to the Greatness of America," criticizing the performance, dancing, and Spanish-language lyrics.

He also accused the media of giving it undeserved praise. He added economic commentary, touting record stock markets and 401(k)s, while urging the National Football League (NFL) to change its new kickoff rule.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) also criticized the show for being entirely in Spanish without subtitles, calling it "exclusive" rather than inclusive.

She argued the event should prioritize the majority English-speaking audience, celebrate Hispanic contributions to the U.S., and bring the country together, calling the show a "very big opportunity lost."

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer criticized the NFL on X for displaying foreign flags during the Super Bowl, calling it "disgraceful" and saying it "has nothing American" about it.

Conservatives React To Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Conservative commentator Emily Austin said she lost followers for enjoying Bad Bunny's performance but emphasized honesty over approval, noting that differing opinions can coexist with love for America and the President.

Caroline Sunshine, a former Trump administration official, praised the show for featuring a real wedding ceremony, calling it the only halftime show this year to highlight marriage, according to The Hill.

Former Trump staffer Harrison Fields highlighted Puerto Rico's U.S. territory status, noting his Puerto Rico-born grandmother "was a full American citizen—and she voted for Trump."

