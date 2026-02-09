President Donald Trump has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the United States later this year.

“He’s coming to the White House, yeah — toward the end of the year,” Trump stated.

Trump revealed the details in a Wednesday interview with NBC News, recorded the same day he and Xi held wide-ranging talks covering trade, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, and Iran. The interview was aired on Sunday.

The president also highlighted the robust relationship between the two nations, stating, “These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship.”

When asked about the impact of tariffs on China, Trump asserted that the Xi Jinping-led nation is paying a significant amount of tariffs, a move that he believes is enriching the U.S. He also reiterated his claims that tariffs have been used against the U.S. for 40 years, but he is doing it “very judiciously, very fairly.”

Xi Jinping last visited the U.S. in November 2023 for meetings with former President Joe Biden, including attendance at the APEC summit in San Francisco, marking his first U.S. visit since 2017.

Trade Talks Advance, Nuclear Talks Lag

Notably, on Friday, the U.S. called for new trilateral nuclear arms talks with Russia and China after the last U.S.–Russia treaty, New START, expired, but China has declined to join the negotiation “at this stage,” and Russia wants other nuclear powers, such as the UK and France, included.

In a Substack essay, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. wants arms control to shift from a bilateral to a multilateral framework and believes China must be included in future negotiations.

“Russia and China should not expect the United States to stand still while they shirk their obligations and expand their nuclear forces,” wrote Rubio.

